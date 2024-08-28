Business Standard
Power Grid acquires project-specific SPV for power evacuation in Rajasthan

Power Grid acquires project-specific SPV for power evacuation in Rajasthan

In a BSE filing, Power Grid said it emerged as the successful bidder for the said project after competing with other private sector players in a tariff-based competitive bidding

Power grid

The Project is an Inter State Transmission System Project. | Representative photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 28 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power Grid on Wednesday said it has acquired a project-specific special purpose vehicle for evacuation of power from Bhadla-III power station in Rajasthan.
In a BSE filing, Power Grid said it emerged as the successful bidder for the said project after competing with other private sector players in a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.
"Power Grid has acquired Bhadla-III Power Transmission for establishing the transmission system associated with additional transmission system for evacuation of power from Bhadla-III PS as Part of Rajasthan REZ Phase-III Scheme (20 GW)," it said.
The Project is an Inter State Transmission System Project and is to be commissioned in 18 months from the date of transfer of the SPV.

Power Grid Power Grid Corp rajasthan BSE

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

