Power Grid raises borrowing limit to ₹2.2 trillion, board approves plan
The board approved a proposal for the enhancement of borrowing limits from ₹1,80,000 crore to ₹2,20,000 crore, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting
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State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday said its board has approved the proposal to raise its borrowing limit to ₹2.2 lakh crore from ₹1.8 lakh crore.
The board, in its meeting held on Friday, also approved the proposal of raising foreign currency funds through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) up to USD five hundred million ($500 million) from Bank of Baroda, a regulatory filing stated.
According to the regulatory filing, the board approved a proposal for the enhancement of borrowing limits from ₹1,80,000 crore to ₹2,20,000 crore, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).
The board also gave investment approval for 'Upgradation / Conversion of Udumalpet Madurai 400kV S/c line to Udumalpet Madurai 400kV (quad) D/c line' at an estimated cost of ₹772.65 crore, scheduled to be implemented within 30 months from the date of allocation by August 11, 2028.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 5:18 PM IST