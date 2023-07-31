Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Monday posted over a 5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,597.16 crore due to increased finance costs.It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,801.29 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 11,257.60 crore from Rs 11,168.54 crore in the year-ago quarter.Finance cost increased to Rs 2,057.23 crore from Rs 1,959.70 crore a year ago.In a separate statement, the company said it incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 1,506 crore during Q1 FY24.The company's gross fixed assets on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 2,70,757 crore as of June 30, 2023, against Rs 2,64,838 crore a year ago.During the quarter, the company, along with its subsidiaries, added 4,435 MVA (Mega Volt Amp) transformation capacity, two GIS sub-stations and 1,428 ckm transmission lines.As on June 30, 2023, the total transmission assets of Powergrid and its subsidiaries stood at 1,74,625 ckm (circuit kilometre) of transmission lines, 274 sub-stations and 5,08,350 MVA of transformation capacity.Powergrid, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest electric power transmission utility.Shares of the company on Monday ended at Rs 266 apiece, up 3 per cent from its previous close on BSE.