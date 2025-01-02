Business Standard

CSB Bank shares surge 6% as loan, deposits grow over 20% in Q3FY25

CSB Bank share: CSB Bank's total deposits surged 22.17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 33,406 crore in Q3FY25

CSB BANK

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

CSB Bank Q2 update, CSB Bank share: CSB Bank share price surged as much as 6.2 per cent today to hit an intraday high of Rs 333 on the BSE. By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex today was up 236 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 78,743 levels in the morning deals.
 
CSB Bank shares gained on the stock exchanges today after the private bank shared its December quarter (Q3FY25) business update.
 
As per the lender’s provisional data for the October-December quarter (Q3), CSB Bank’s total deposits surged 22.17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 33,406 crore. This comes against deposits worth Rs 27,345 crore at the end of the December quarter last year.
 
 
On a quarterly basis, CSB Bank deposits increased from Rs 31,841 crore seen at the end of Q2FY25.
 
Within the total deposits, CASA deposits increased 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,041 crore, while Term Deposits (TD) improved 28.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 25,365 crore.

Meanwhile, CSB Bank’s Q3FY25 gross advance stood at Rs 28,914 crore at the end of December 31, 2024. This was 26.45 per cent higher than last year’s gross advances worth Rs 22,867 crore.
 
CSB Bank is a significant player in gold loans. As per its Q3 business update, Advances against Gold and Gold Jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) stood at Rs 13,018 crore, up 36.28 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 9,553 crore.
 
CSB Bank is a private bank, providing a range of banking and financial services including SME banking, Retail banking, Corporate banking, and Treasury operations. It operates 802 branches and 771 ATMs nationwide.
 

CSB Bank share price history

CSB Bank share price hit an all-time high of Rs 421.9 per share on January 1, 2024. Its all-time low stands at Rs 95, which it touched on March 25, 2020.
 
CSB Bank stock’s 52-week low, meanwhile, is Rs 292.5 per share, touched on October 25, 2024.
 
Over the past one month, CSB Bank share price has gained around 8 per cent on the bourses. However, over the past six months, it has declined 14 per cent.
 
By comparison, the Sensex is down 1 per cent in the last six months.
 

CSB Bank results

In the September quarter, CSB Bank witnessed a 4-per cent rise in net profit to Rs 138 crore as against Rs 133 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Its net interest income also improved to Rs 367 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 344 crore in Q2FY24, up 7 per cent.
 

