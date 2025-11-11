Flipkart doubles electric vehicle fleet to over 20K in sustainability push

Flipkart has doubled its electric vehicle (EV) fleet from the previous year to more than 20,000, marking a key step toward its goal of a fully electric last-mile network by 2030. The expansion highlights the e-commerce company’s broader push to cut emissions and boost sustainability in its delivery operations.

The expanded fleet now operates across key metro and Tier-II+ cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow. It supports the organisation’s broader commitment to the EV100 initiative led by The Climate Group. In parallel with this scale-up, Flipkart has launched a series of programmes to accelerate further EV adoption, including