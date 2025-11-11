Medikabazaar targets 40% annual growth as turnaround gains traction

Medikabazaar, one of India’s largest medtech and B2B healthcare supply platforms, which has been engulfed in a boardroom battle involving serious allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud, is charting a business turnaround plan. The company now targets growth of 40 per cent over the next two to three years.

The company has already returned to profitability. In Q2FY26, revenues grew 80 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 580 crore and, most importantly, the firm became EBITDA positive. Last fiscal, Medikabazaar reported revenue of Rs 1,670 crore with losses of Rs 150 crore, and this fiscal it is targeting revenue of