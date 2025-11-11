Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Medikabazaar targets 40% annual growth as turnaround gains traction

Medikabazaar targets 40% annual growth as turnaround gains traction

After reporting an 80% revenue jump and EBITDA positivity in Q2FY26, Medikabazaar plans 40% annual growth over the next three years, even as it navigates a high-profile boardroom dispute

Medikabazaar (Photo: X/@Medikabazaar)
premium

Medikabazaar is also focusing on exporting its branded products and building an international team. (Photo: X/@Medikabazaar)

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Medikabazaar, one of India’s largest medtech and B2B healthcare supply platforms, which has been engulfed in a boardroom battle involving serious allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud, is charting a business turnaround plan. The company now targets growth of 40 per cent over the next two to three years.
 
The company has already returned to profitability. In Q2FY26, revenues grew 80 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 580 crore and, most importantly, the firm became EBITDA positive. Last fiscal, Medikabazaar reported revenue of Rs 1,670 crore with losses of Rs 150 crore, and this fiscal it is targeting revenue of
Topics : medical technology healthcare frauds
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon