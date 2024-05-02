Q4 FY24: Adani Ports, Coal India among 49 firms to post results today

Some 49 companies will on Thursday announce their quarterly results for the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2023-24. Among these are Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports.

Adani Wilmar on Wednesday reported a 59 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 156 crore, while Adani Power reported a 48 per cent drop. Before that, Adani Energy reported a 13.3 per cent drop in its net profit for Q4.

Investors will keep a watch on Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports. From major technology players to established consumer brands, the upcoming disclosures will paint a picture of the broader economic landscape.

Other notable companies set to release their earnings are Coal India, Dabur India, Federal Bank, Digicontent, Blue Star, Ajantha Pharma, JBM Auto, Khemani Distributors, KPR Mills, Kretto Syscon, Ksolves India, and Aptech.

Coal India Q4 FY24 expectations

State-owned Coal India is expected to showcase strong operational performance for the quarter ended March 2024, primarily driven by reduced employee costs, according to analysts at Kotak Equities. Net profit for Q4 is projected to increase by approximately 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while net sales may remain flat or even decline by up to five per cent Y-o-Y. Sequentially, net profit is expected to decrease by 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) as sales remain flat. Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) for the quarter is forecasted to surge by over 50 per cent Y-o-Y. Dispatches are estimated to witness healthy growth to 202 million tonnes, up eight per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY24.

Dabur India Q4 FY24 expectations

Elara Securities estimates FMCG company Dabur India to report a seven per cent Y-o-Y increase in the March quarter over the previous year and a 12 per cent rise Q-o-Q. The FMCG is expected to achieve a margin expansion exceeding 250bp Y-o-Y.

Analysts said Dabur may encounter "hurdles from slow beverage demand in the domestic market, due to a delayed Winter."

Coforge Q4 FY24 expectations

Analysts at Nomura expect Coforge to achieve a growth of 1.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms for Q4. The firm also anticipates Ebit margin expansion of 200 basis points Q-o-Q, with underlying ebitda margin increasing by 150 basis points. Key areas to watch include commentary on demand and the banking vertical, large deal wins, and outlook on client discretionary spending for calendar year 2024.