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Home / Companies / News / Quest Global acquires US-based Tests Assured to boost wearables expertise

Quest Global acquires US-based Tests Assured to boost wearables expertise

The acquisition will strengthen Quest Global's engineering and testing capabilities for wearables, smart devices and immersive technologies. Financial details were not disclosed

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Quest Global acquires US-based Tests Assured to strengthen its wearable technology testing capabilities (Photo: Wikipedia)

Our Bureau Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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Quest Global Engineering Services on Monday announced the acquisition of Tests Assured, a US-based company specialising in quality assurance and technology-enabled testing for immersive products, smart devices, wearables and related hardware and software platforms.
 
With this acquisition, Quest Global aims to strengthen its ability to deliver engineering solutions for wearable products in the high-tech consumer space.
 
The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
 
Tests Assured brings expertise in quality assurance and technology-enabled testing and a strong presence among global wearable-device companies.
 
"Wearable technology is becoming more sophisticated by the day, bringing together complex hardware, software, AI and human interaction. Tests Assured brings deep expertise in validating these experiences. It complements our engineering capabilities and strengthens our ability to support customers across the product lifecycle. This acquisition marks an important step in our goal to expand our capabilities and deepens the expertise we bring to customers across the wearables ecosystem," said Ajit Prabhu, co-founder and CEO, Quest Global.
 

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Founded in 2018, Tests Assured is headquartered in San Jose, California. Its domain expertise spans AR/VR/XR and smart-glasses testing, biometric validation, human-interaction modelling, computer-vision data collection, consumer software and AI-enabled devices. Its delivery footprint includes on-site teams in Burlingame, California, Redmond, Washington, and New York, together with remote delivery from San Jose.
 
Together, Quest Global and Tests Assured will aim to build on their combined strengths to expand solutions for existing customers and pursue new opportunities in the high-tech and semiconductor industries. Quest Global operates in more than 22 countries, with 96 delivery centres and more than 23,000 employees worldwide.
 
“Joining Quest Global represents an exciting new chapter for Tests Assured. We have built our success on technical excellence, strong client relationships, and the dedication of our talented team. By bringing together our expertise in quality assurance and emerging technologies with Quest Global’s global engineering capabilities, we aim to expand our reach, accelerate innovation, and create new opportunities for our employees and customers,” said Imad Abdelgawad, founder and CEO, Tests Assured.
 

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Topics : QuEST Global acquisition Smart devices

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 7:10 PM IST