JUST IN
Macrotech posts Rs 933-cr loss in Q2 on provisions made for UK biz
UPL Ltd Q2 net profit rises 25.19%; founder Rajju Shroff steps down as CMD
Online cosmetics retailer Nykaa's Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 5.2 cr
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance posts 7% dip in Q2 net profit
PNB Q2 net profit slips 63% to Rs 411.3 crore as NPA provisions rise
Flipkart India FY22 revenue at Rs 51,176 cr, loss widens 39% to Rs 3,404 cr
TVS Motor sales up by 2% in October, sells over 300,000 units
LIC Hsg Finance's Q2 net up 23% to Rs 305 cr on dip in provisions
Flipkart FY22 net loss widens to Rs 3,413 cr despite increase in revenues
Max Healthcare net profit rises three-fold to Rs 457 crore in Sept quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
CCI puts AGI Greenpac's acquisition of HNG on hold, seeks more details
Business Standard

Online cosmetics retailer Nykaa's Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 5.2 cr

Revenue for the quarter was up 39% YoY to Rs 1,230.8 crore

Topics
Nykaa | Q2 results | EBITDA

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Nykaa, beauty care products

Nykaa, the online fashion and cosmetics retailer, posted a net profit of Rs 5.2 crore for the second quarter of FY23, up over 300 per cent year on year from Rs 1.2 crore. Sequentially, the profit figure was up four per cent.

Revenue for the quarter was up 39 per cent YoY to Rs 1,230.8 crore, and rose seven per cent sequentially.

The company said it continued to demonstrate strong GMV growth during the quarter, with improvement in gross margin, efficiency in fulfilment and marketing cost lead to improvement in Ebitda margin YoY.

Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, MD and CEO, said, “Our online and offline presence in beauty has delivered strong growth with improving margins. Consumer demand for premium beauty, personal care and wellness is showing signs of buoyancy as we gear up for a promising H2 FY23.”

GMV for the quarter grew 45 per cent at Rs 2,345 crore.

Nayar said the company is investing in growth engines of the future, particularly SuperStore by Nykaa. “The International business, which includes our venture with the Alliance Group in the GCC, is promising. True to the Nykaa way, each of these efforts is towards building the business model in a sustainable manner,” she added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nykaa

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 23:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.