Tata Motors launches new e-trucks; says TCO parity with diesel in 3-5 years

The total cost of ownership (TCO) of an electric truck (e-truck) becomes comparable to that of a diesel truck in three to five years, after which owners benefit increasingly from lower fuel costs as electricity is cheaper than diesel, Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Motors, said in an interview with Business Standard on Tuesday. TCO refers to the combined cost of acquiring, operating and maintaining a vehicle over its entire lifecycle.

When asked about losing the central government’s e-bus tender for 10,900 buses, Wagh said Tata Motors’ bid was based on a “rational” long-term cost assessment, drawing on years of electric bus operations, and added that the company remains keen to participate in the upcoming 6,000-bus tender.

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched a next-generation portfolio of 17 trucks, including electric trucks spanning seven to 55 tonnes for light, medium and heavy-duty applications.

Wagh said Tata Motors has focused on localisation, with indigenisation levels in e-trucks exceeding the government-mandated 51 per cent threshold, making the vehicles eligible for production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme benefits. According to Wagh, sectors such as steel, cement and chemicals — which are considered hard to abate as cutting greenhouse gas emissions is particularly difficult due to high energy and process requirements — are increasingly evaluating e-trucks as part of efforts to reduce emissions.

Beyond vehicle sales, Wagh said Tata Motors is offering a full ecosystem, including charging infrastructure, financing solutions and lifetime maintenance support. Costs of establishing charging infrastructure specifically for a buyer, he said, are separate from the vehicle cost and are planned based on buyers’ routes and truck deployment patterns.

He said TCO analysis was done by studying specific use cases, such as steel makers using tractors for short-haul, closed-loop movement of coils. Tata Motors worked with prospective buyers to assess how many diesel vehicles were needed in a day, how many electric trucks would replace them, the required charging infrastructure and the total project cost, before calculating overall TCO.

Wagh said the key consideration for customers evaluating e-trucks is overall economics rather than upfront pricing. “I think, for e-trucks, what is important is the TCO comparison,” he said. Tata Motors has been working closely with customers to match the TCO of diesel trucks by factoring in the optimal daily duty cycle, he added.

“With this whole range of e-trucks that we are launching, the customer can get a payback within around three to five years. After that, the running cost of an e-truck is lower than the diesel truck,” the managing director said.

Tata Motors failed to secure any orders in the PM E-Drive electric bus tender, which was concluded by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on December 25, 2025, for the procurement of 10,900 electric buses to be deployed across cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat. Most of the contracts were awarded to manufacturers such as PMI Electro Mobility, Eka Mobility and Olectra Greentech.

On the tender outcome, Wagh said Tata Motors’ bid was guided by long-term financial rationality rather than aggressive pricing. “Our bid was considering the experience that we have, on what is going to be the expenditure over 12 years… And we are finding that in the industry, as OEMs are gaining more experience regarding bus deployment, their quotes have also started becoming more rational. We expect that the movement will continue in this direction,” he said.

“But I must say that we are absolutely keen to participate in these tenders. There is another tender which is coming up now for 6,000 e-buses, and we will participate in that tender,” he added.

He said the company has built substantial operational expertise, with over 3,600 electric buses in service, uptime of more than 95 per cent and close to 500 million kilometres covered, providing insights into safety, passenger comfort, utilisation, energy consumption and costs. Based on this experience, Tata Motors worked out what it considered an appropriate offer for the tender, which it ultimately lost to other players.