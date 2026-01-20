RBI approves appointment of Bharucha as whole-time director in HDFC Bank
Shares of HDFC Bank closed at ₹931.15, up 0.38 per cent over the previous close on BSE
HDFC Bank on Tuesday said that the RBI has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as a whole-time director on the bank's board.
In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said, "The RBI, vide its communication dated January 20, 2026, has given approval for the re-appointment of Mr. Kaizad Bharucha as the Whole-time Director (Deputy Managing Director) of the Bank for a further period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. April 19, 2026." Shares of HDFC Bank closed at ₹931.15, up 0.38 per cent over the previous close on BSE.
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 11:42 PM IST