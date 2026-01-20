Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI approves appointment of Bharucha as whole-time director in HDFC Bank

RBI approves appointment of Bharucha as whole-time director in HDFC Bank

Shares of HDFC Bank closed at ₹931.15, up 0.38 per cent over the previous close on BSE

Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director of HDFC Bank

Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director of HDFC Bank (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 11:43 PM IST

HDFC Bank on Tuesday said that the RBI has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as a whole-time director on the bank's board.

In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said, "The RBI, vide its communication dated January 20, 2026, has given approval for the re-appointment of Mr. Kaizad Bharucha as the Whole-time Director (Deputy Managing Director) of the Bank for a further period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. April 19, 2026."  Shares of HDFC Bank closed at ₹931.15, up 0.38 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI HDFC Bank

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 11:42 PM IST

