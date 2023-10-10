close
RBI suspends Bank of Baroda from adding new customers to mobile app

Lender will be allowed to add customers to 'bob World' after rectifying deficiencies, says regulator

Bank of Baroda

Representative Image

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday asked Bank of Baroda to suspend adding new customers on its mobile application "with immediate effect", alleging supervisory concerns.

The state-owned lender will be allowed to add customers to ‘bob World’ after rectifying deficiencies and strengthening processes according to RBI’s standards.

The RBI said the lender’s existing customers are not expected to face any disruption in services due to the suspension.

“The Reserve Bank of India has, in exercise of its power, under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Bank of Baroda to suspend, with immediate effect, any further onboarding of their customers onto the ‘bob World’ mobile application. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the manner of onboarding of their customers onto this mobile application,” said a press release.

Bank of Baroda recently released its provisional business figures for the second quarter of FY24, saying total deposits had increased 14.63 per cent to Rs 12.49 trillion from the year ago period. Advances rose 17.43 per cent to Rs 1.02 trillion.

Bank of Baroda ended 1.02 per cent up at Rs 213.90 on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Bank of Baroda National Stock Exchange

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

