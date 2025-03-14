Friday, March 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Realigning global business lines to match clients' demands: Wipro

Realigning global business lines to match clients' demands: Wipro

The technology services line is a merger of its previous cloud capabilities (Wipro FullStride Cloud) and data, application platform, digital operations, and cybersecurity (Wipro Enterprise Futuring)

Wipro

Wipro (Photo: Shutterstock)

Avik Das Bangalore
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wipro, India’s fourth-largest IT services player, said it is realigning its global business lines to match clients’ evolving business needs and bank more on emerging technology opportunities such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and digital transformation.
 
As part of the rejig, which comes into effect from April 1, Wipro will have four global business lines (GBLs) — technology services, business process services, consulting, and engineering.
 
“This evolution of our business lines will enable us to further sharpen our focus on client needs with consulting-led and AI-powered solutions,” said chief executive and managing director Srini Pallia.
 
“This realignment will allow us to serve our clients better, enabling us to deliver tailored, high-impact transformation,” Pallia said.
 
 
The technology services line is a merger of its previous cloud capabilities (Wipro FullStride Cloud) and data, application platform, digital operations, and cybersecurity (Wipro Enterprise Futuring). This will be led by Nagendra Bandaru.

Also Read

PremiumL&T

L&T targets 150 MW data centre capacity by 2027, to utilise land banks

it industry it sector jobs employee

Indian IT services industry to see 4-6% revenue growth in FY26: Icra

Coforge

Coforge signs $1.56 billion IT deal with Sabre to boost AI-driven solutions

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

Indian ITeS Industry and GenAI Conundrum as adoption remains under 40%

Hexaware technologies

Hexaware Technologies IPO subscribed 2.7 times, driven by strong QIB demand

 
Bandaru previously led the enterprise futuring line. The company’s cloud head, Joe Debecker — who joined under former CEO Thierry Delaporte — has resigned.
 
“He has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Wipro,” the company said.
 
Business process services will be led by Jasjit Singh Kang, who will focus on digital operations and business process transformation.
 
Kang is currently the senior vice-president and business head of digital operations and platforms.
 
Amit Kumar will head the company’s consulting business, which will provide strategic advisory and transformation services.
 
Meanwhile, Capco, one of Wipro’s most audacious acquisitions, will continue to be led by Anne-Marie Rowland.
 
Srikumar Rao will be the head of the engineering business. This vertical will continue to focus on engineering and R&D services.
 

More From This Section

PremiumSteelbird Helmets

Steelbird targets 3-fold revenue growth by 2030; to expand production

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises launches Rs 2,700 cr housing project in Bengaluru

real estate

Signature Global to invest Rs 4,000 cr on 2 projects in Gurugram: Chairman

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

IdeaForge to increase R&D spending this fiscal to boost UAV innovation

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor, PETRONAS Lubricants extend their partnership in motorsports

Topics : Artificial intelligence IT services Wipro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon