Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian IT services industry to see 4-6% revenue growth in FY26: Icra

Indian IT services industry to see 4-6% revenue growth in FY26: Icra

IT sector growth is expected to remain subdued in the near term due to global economic headwinds and policy uncertainties in the US and Europe

it industry it sector jobs employee

Indian IT Services Industry Representative Image

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s IT services industry is expected to witness moderate revenue growth of 4-6 per cent in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), according to a report released by Icra on Wednesday. The rating agency’s projections are based on a sample set of companies that account for approximately 60 per cent of the industry’s revenue.
 
While the sector has seen gradual recovery over the past three quarters, growth is expected to remain subdued in the near term due to global economic headwinds and policy uncertainties in key markets such as the US and Europe, Icra said.
 

Global trade dampening IT sector growth

According to Deepak Jotwani, vice-president & sector head at Icra, the uncertain global trade environment — particularly potential US trade tariffs — and macroeconomic pressures are dampening growth prospects.
 
“Policy changes by the US government for key sectors catered to by Indian IT services companies as well as future interest rate trajectory will remain the key monitorables,” Jotwani said.
 

BFSI, retail, healthcare see growth

The report did note that the industry is slowly recovering, with companies reporting a year-on-year revenue growth of 3.6 per cent in USD terms in the first nine months of FY25.

Also Read

Coforge

Coforge signs $1.56 billion IT deal with Sabre to boost AI-driven solutions

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

Indian ITeS Industry and GenAI Conundrum as adoption remains under 40%

Hexaware technologies

Hexaware Technologies IPO subscribed 2.7 times, driven by strong QIB demand

cyber security, cyber attacks, cybersecurity, data, privacy, hackers, hacking

Tata Technologies IT services reinstated after ransomware attack

Venugopal Lambu, CEO (designate), LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree appoints Venugopal Lambu as CEO with immediate effect

 
The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, along with retail and healthcare, has seen an uptick in discretionary IT spending, contributing to new order inflows. Additionally, investments in Generative AI (GenAI) technologies are beginning to translate into fresh business opportunities for Indian IT firms.
 
Indian IT firms have made significant investments in GenAI, training a large portion of their workforce in AI-driven capabilities. This has led to a rise in AI-related deals, particularly in BFSI and healthcare, which have been early adopters of AI-driven solutions.
 
Jotwani noted that while deal cycles have lengthened, overall contract wins remain strong, ensuring revenue visibility for the medium term.
 

Attrition rates in IT sector drop

One notable trend in the sector is the sharp decline in employee attrition rates, which had previously been a concern. Attrition levels dropped to 12.8 per cent in Q3FY25 from 22.3 per cent in Q3FY23. 
Icra expects attrition to stabilise at around 12-13 per cent in the near term.
 
Hiring activity is likely to remain subdued until growth momentum picks up towards the end of FY26, the report said. IT firms are prioritising cost efficiency and productivity through AI-driven solutions, reducing the need for large-scale recruitment.
 

Operating margins to remain steady

Despite revenue pressures, operating profit margins (OPM) are expected to remain stable at 22.5-23.0 per cent over the next three to four quarters. This is largely due to optimisation efforts, including moderation in wage hikes, higher employee utilisation, and cost control measures. Employee costs, as a percentage of operating income, dropped slightly to 56.2 per cent in Q3FY25 from 57.0 per cent a year earlier.
 

More From This Section

Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air plans to expand, eyes partnership with Air India and IndiGo

manufacturing

Manufacturing sector pushes India's industrial output growth to 5% in Jan

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Russian oil supplies to India may recover in March after 3-month decline

Lilavati Hospital Trust

Lilavati Hospital trust alleges Rs 1,200 cr fraud, files complaint with ED

critical mineral block

Govt to auction mineral exploration licences for 13 blocks on March 13

Topics : IT services IT Services industry Indian IT services firms BS Web Reports ICRA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon