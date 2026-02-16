Monday, February 16, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Properties buys land in Bengaluru to develop ₹600 cr project

The company said that it has acquired a land parcel of about 4 acre on Sarjapur Main Road, South-East Bengaluru, through an outright purchase transaction

The project is expected to be launched during the latter part of 2026.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

Shriram Properties Ltd has bought a 4-acre land in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an expected revenue of about Rs 600 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has acquired a land parcel of about 4 acre on Sarjapur Main Road, South-East Bengaluru, through an outright purchase transaction.

It would develop a premium high-rise residential project on the land parcel.

"The proposed development will comprise approximately 5 lakh sq ft of saleable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 550-600 crore," it said.

GDV means the sales value of the 5 lakh sq ft saleable area.

 

Shriram Properties Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and West Bengal.

The company has delivered 50 projects with a saleable area of 30.8 million square feet and it has a strong development pipeline comprising 42 projects with an aggregate potential of 36 million sq ft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

