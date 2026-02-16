Shriram Properties buys land in Bengaluru to develop ₹600 cr project

Shriram Properties Ltd has bought a 4-acre land in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an expected revenue of about Rs 600 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has acquired a land parcel of about 4 acre on Sarjapur Main Road, South-East Bengaluru, through an outright purchase transaction.

It would develop a premium high-rise residential project on the land parcel.

"The proposed development will comprise approximately 5 lakh sq ft of saleable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 550-600 crore," it said.

GDV means the sales value of the 5 lakh sq ft saleable area.

The project is expected to be launched during the latter part of 2026.

Shriram Properties Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and West Bengal.

The company has delivered 50 projects with a saleable area of 30.8 million square feet and it has a strong development pipeline comprising 42 projects with an aggregate potential of 36 million sq ft.