Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Reliance buys 1 million barrels of heavy crude from Kuwait via tender

Reliance buys 1 million barrels of heavy crude from Kuwait via tender

Reliance halted Russian oil purchases last month after Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil were sanctioned by the United States

russia oil, crude oil

Last week, KPC issued a tender to sell crude oil that the Al-Zour refinery is unable to process because of unplanned maintenance after a fire | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Reliance has purchased 1 million barrels of heavy crude from Kuwait Petroleum Corp via a tender, four trade sources said.

Last week, KPC issued a tender to sell crude oil that the Al-Zour refinery is unable to process because of unplanned maintenance after a fire.

The cargoes - 500,000 barrels of Kuwait Heavy Crude for loading on December 6 to December 7 and the same volume of Eocene crude for loading on December 8 to December 9 - were awarded to Reliance, the people said.

The prices for the purchase were not immediately clear.

Reliance halted Russian oil purchases last month after Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil were sanctioned by the United States. The Indian refiner has bought at least 12 million barrels of spot crude from the Middle East and the Americas, Reuters has reported.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

real estate

Serene Communities, Asset Homes to build 4 senior-living projects in Kerala

FMCG

FMCG sales see slow growth to 5.4% in Q2 amid GST rejig: NielsenIQ

IT SECTOR, HIRING

India's IT spending to hit $176 bn in 2026 on data centre, AI boom: Gartner

Eli Lilly & Co.

Lilly's Donanemab gets CDSCO approval for early Alzheimer's treatment

autos, autos Bengaluru, autos in Karnataka

Festive lift keeps three-wheeler market steady as FY26 enters second half

Topics : Kuwait Petroleum Petroleum sector Reliance Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon