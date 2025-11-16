Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 8 top valued firms jumps ₹2.05 trn; Airtel, RIL major winners

Mcap of 8 top valued firms jumps ₹2.05 trn; Airtel, RIL major winners

Last week, the BSE Sensex appreciated by 1,346.5 points, or 1.62 per cent, and the NSE Nifty rose 417.75 points, or 1.64 per cent

Airtel

The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel surged by ₹55,652.54 crore to ₹11,96,700.84 crore. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most valued companies surged by Rs 2,05,185.08 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE Sensex appreciated by 1,346.5 points, or 1.62 per cent, and the NSE Nifty rose 417.75 points, or 1.64 per cent. Markets staged a strong rebound during the week, ending firmly in the green after the recent phase of weakness.

The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel surged by Rs 55,652.54 crore to Rs 11,96,700.84 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd's market valuation jumped by Rs 54,941.84 crore to Rs 20,55,379.61 crore.

 

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed by Rs 40,757.75 crore to Rs 11,23,416.17 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed by Rs 20,834.35 crore to Rs 9,80,374.43 crore.

State Bank of India's market valuation rallied by Rs 10,522.9 crore to Rs 8,92,923.79 crore, and that of Infosys advanced by Rs 10,448.32 crore to Rs 6,24,198.80 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 9,149.13 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 15,20,524.34 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever rose by Rs 2,878.25 crore to Rs 5,70,187.06 crore.

However, the mcap of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 30,147.94 crore to Rs 6,33,573.38 crore and Life Insurance Corporation of India's market valuation tanked Rs 9,266.12 crore to Rs 5,75,100.42 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India and Hindustan Unilever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

