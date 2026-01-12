Monday, January 12, 2026 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance says battery manufacturing plans on track, 2026 target unchanged

Reliance says battery manufacturing plans on track, 2026 target unchanged

Reliance had previously indicated 2026 as the target to begin manufacturing battery cells

reliance, reliance industries

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries on Monday said its plans for battery storage manufacturing remain unchanged and are progressing in line with target timelines.

Commenting on reports of the conglomerate pausing plans to make lithium-ion battery cells in India after failing to secure Chinese technology, a company spokesperson said, "We would like to categorically affirm that there has been no change in our plans for creating a world leading battery storage manufacturing ecosystem from cell to containerised ESS, and they are progressing well in line with our target timelines".

Reliance had previously indicated 2026 as the target to begin manufacturing battery cells.

Its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani had in August last year told shareholders that Reliance's battery giga factory will start in 2026, and that it will begin with 40 GWh per year capacity and expand modularly to 100 GWh per year.

 

The spokesperson said updates on new energy business, including battery plans, had been regularly shared in quarterly investor calls, and the next update may happen on January 16, when the third quarter earnings call is scheduled.

Also Read

branded residence, housing, real estate

India's urban housing market faces structural affordability crisis in 2025

construction

Domestic CE sales decline 9% in FY26 despite strong export growth

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Rajiv Ranjan, Rajiv

Union fisheries minister arrives in Israel for global blue food summit

university, college, education, education loan

Education institutions to see 11-13% income growth in FY26-27: Crisil

Anarock

Anarock diversifies into project management, adds 550 to workforce

"You will note that BESS manufacturing, battery pack manufacturing and cell manufacturing have always been part of our energy storage plans, and we are progressing well in their execution, as already shared earlier," the spokesperson added.

BESS manufacturing refers to the production of Battery Energy Storage Systems, large-scale systems that store electricity for later use, crucial for grid stability, renewable energy integration, and backup power in homes, industries, and utilities.

Reliance has committed Rs 75,000 crore to establish an integrated manufacturing ecosystem for the solar value chain, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and electrolysers at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Housed at the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Manufacturing Complex, the new facility will form what Reliance says is the world's largest, most modern, modular and integrated manufacturing ecosystem at a single site.

Reliance has begun construction of an integrated advanced chemical battery manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 30 GWh at Jamnagar. It is also advancing sodium-ion battery technology, which is ideal for stationary storage and two-wheeler batteries, among other advantages, on account of the abundance of sodium.

On the lithium-ion battery front, essential for higher-performance automotive batteries, Reliance can draw upon expertise and experience with its US subsidiary Lithium Werks, which is well versed in LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) batteries, and its UK subsidiary Faradion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TCS

TCS sees continued headcount decline despite higher fresher intake

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in '24 market

PFC plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through public issue of NCDspremium

office space, REIT, GCC

JP Morgan's India arm leases 2.7 lakh sq ft in Powai for ₹612 crorepremium

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Delhi HC allows Zydus to sell, mkt generic version of cancer drug nivolumab

Real estate

Bhumika Realty raises ₹170 cr to fund mixed-use project in Faridabad

Topics : Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndia Gold ETF MomentLohri School HolidayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCLTech Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Price TodayRSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2026TCS Q3 Results 2026Q3 Results Today