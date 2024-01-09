Renault to launch upgraded variants of its cars to boost sales in India

The French carmaker said it plans to launch five products in the next three years.

Renault will launch upgraded variants of its existing cars, including its hatchback Kwid, the seven-seater Triber, and sport-utility vehicles (SUV) Kiger this year, in a bid to increase its share in India's auto market, the French automaker said on Tuesday. The upgrades will come with more technology and connected features, a move that Renault believes will appeal to demanding, entry-level car buyers.

The French carmaker said it plans to launch five products, including midsize SUV and electric models, in the next three years. These include entirely new models and the next generation of Kiger and Triber, the company said in a press release. This is in addition to the $3.2 billion investments in markets outside Europe, which also includes India, it said.

Renault and its alliance partner Nissan will pump nearly $600 million into India over the next three years in a bid to boost its sales.

Speaking about Renault's latest initiative, Venkatram Mamillapalle, the country CEO and manager highlighted the key objectives of the campaign, which aims to introduce "Renault's brand identity to the Indian market."

"...This significant stride forward is not only a testament to our commitment but also marks the introduction of the all-new Renault brand identity to the Indian market. Our primary goal is to deliver exceptional value, create delightful experiences, and evoke a renewed sense of pride among Renault owners," he said.

Key details of Renault's 2024 upgraded car ranges:

Renault Kwid 2024: This range is set to introduce three new dual-tone exterior body colours on Kwid Climber. "Enhancement in customer comfort includes an 8-inch touchscreen Media NAV system on the RXL(O) variant, making it the most affordable hatchback with touchscreen mediaNAV in the industry," the company said. Additionally, it highlighted that this range introduces the RXL(O) Easy-R AMT variant, positioning it as the most affordable automatic car available in the Indian market.

Renault Triber 2024: The company noted that this seven-seater range comes with enhanced comfort. It includes additional features, including a wireless charger, rearview camera and a rear wiper, dedicated AC control, and cabin lamps, among others. A PM2.5 air filter has also been introduced in this variant amid concerns over rising air pollution and its impact on health.

Renault Kiger 2024: This range is aimed at providing a further premium experience to the customers, the company said. The range boasts features such as enhanced comfort with the presence of luxurious semi-leatherette seats and a leatherette steering wheel. Other features include auto fold outside rearview mirrors, a red brake calliper on the turbo engine, LED cabin lamps, rear seatbelt reminder, etc, the company's press release added.

All these ranges have more than two dozen safety features, and Renault India said it will also offer a two-year standard warranty and seven-year extended warranty across its new 2024 range.

At present, the company's share in India's automotive market stands at less than 2 per cent.

(With Reuters' inputs)