RITES signs pact with Etihad Rail to enhance infrastructure, mobility ties

RITES signs pact with Etihad Rail to enhance infrastructure, mobility ties

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard, which aims to enhance business collaboration in the mobility and infrastructure sectors across the UAE and other regions, says company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

RITES Ltd, a transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with UAE-based Etihad Rail for business collaboration with its subsidiary National Infrastructure Construction Company.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard, which aims to enhance business collaboration in the mobility and infrastructure sectors across the UAE and other regions, according to a statement.

This partnership aims at combining RITES' five decades of expertise in consultancy, transport infrastructure, and engineering solutions with the execution capabilities of National Infrastructure Construction Company, creating synergies for shaping infrastructure projects in the region, the statement said.

 

"The MoU was signed by H.E. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director of RITES Ltd., in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, and Ambassador of India to the UAE H.E. Sunjay Sudhir during the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference held in Abu Dhabi," it said.

With this agreement, RITES will strengthen its international footprint under its strategic initiative 'RITES Videsh'.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

