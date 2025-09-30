Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Spotify founder Daniel Ek steps down as CEO, becomes executive chairman

Spotify founder Daniel Ek steps down as CEO, becomes executive chairman

The Stockholm-based streaming giant said Ek will be replaced by two lieutenants who will become co-CEOs: Chief Product and Technology Officer Gustav Soderstrom and Chief Business Officer Alex Norstrom

Spotify

Spotify said in a press release that the move

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spotify said Tuesday that founder Daniel Ek is stepping down as CEO to become the executive chairman, in an announcement that sent its shares sliding in premarket trading.

The Stockholm-based streaming giant said Ek will be replaced by two lieutenants who will become co-CEOs: Chief Product and Technology Officer Gustav Soderstrom and Chief Business Officer Alex Norstrom. The pair, who are also currently copresidents, will transition into their new jobs on January 1 and will report to Ek.

Spotify said in a press release that the move "formalises" how Spotify has been operating since 2023, with Soderstrom and Norstrom largely leading strategic development and operational execution.

 

Ek said that he had already "turned over a large part of the day-to-day management and strategic direction" to the pair.

"This change simply matches titles to how we already operate," he said.

Since Ek founded Spotify about two decades ago, the platform's rise has helped transformed the music business and paved the way for modern streaming. Spotify now has more than 700 million subscribers and a library of more than 100 million songs, 7 million podcast titles and 350,000 audiobooks.

Spotify shares, which have doubled in the past year, fell more than 3 per cent in premarket trading after the announcement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fundraising by India Inc through bonds go past Rs 1 trillion in February

Ignosis raises $4 mn in pre-series A led by Peak XV's Surge, Razorpay

obesity drug market

Ozempic gets CDSCO approval, Novo Nordisk set for India launch soonpremium

cci

Jindal Power gets CCI nod to acquire debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates

TVS Supply Chain

TVS SCS North America targets $500 mn revenue, opens Iowa facility

dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Hiranandani Financial raises ₹800 crore from Vitruvian Partners

Topics : Company News Spotify CEO Tech founders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon