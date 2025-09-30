Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ignosis raises $4 mn in pre-series A led by Peak XV's Surge, Razorpay

Ignosis raises $4 mn in pre-series A led by Peak XV's Surge, Razorpay

Ignosis, an AA infra and financial data intelligence firm, has raised $4 million led by Peak XV's Surge to scale teams and build AI-driven solutions for India's BFSI sector

Fundraising by India Inc through bonds go past Rs 1 trillion in February

The funding round was led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Force Ventures, Razorpay Ventures, Kunal Shah of Cred, and other existing investors. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ignosis, an enterprise-first Account Aggregator (AA) infrastructure and financial data intelligence platform, has raised $4 million in its pre-series A round.
 
The funding round was led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Force Ventures, Razorpay Ventures, Kunal Shah of Cred, and other existing investors.
 
Ignosis will use the capital to scale its engineering, business, and compliance teams.
 
The company said key focus areas include driving hyper-personalisation through financial data intelligence and building finance-specific large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI (artificial intelligence) use cases for the Indian financial sector.
 
The Ahmedabad-based company provides metrics such as income detection, risk underwriting, fraud signals, and financial health indicators.
 

Also Read

Razorpay

Fintech firm Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to support foreign transactions

Harshil Mathur, CEO & CoFounder Razorpay

RazorpayX puts artificial intelligence in CFO's corner before market debut

Startup funding

Fintech POP raises $30 mn from Razorpay to build loyalty-first model

Razorpay

Fintech firm Razorpay completes reverse flip from US to India ahead of IPO

Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub

Razorpay, MeitY Startup Hub partner to boost India's deep-tech startups

 
“Just as UPI (Unified Payments Interface) became the default rails for payments, AA is poised to become the default rails for secure, consent-driven financial data sharing. Our solution is to build a reliable and intelligent Account Aggregator (AA) layer that makes financial data both accessible and usable,” said Nirav Prajapati, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Ignosis.
 
The company currently serves more than 125 banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) customers.
 
“With advances in AI, we are enabling BFSI players to move away from legacy bank statement analytics into a new era of financial data intelligence,” said Chintan Sheth, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO), Ignosis.
 
Ignosis is building on Reserve Bank of India (RBI)- and Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP)-compliant Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) rails.
 
These include AA, the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN), and the Open Network for Digital Commerce – Financial Services (ONDC-FS).
 

More From This Section

obesity drug market

Ozempic gets CDSCO approval, Novo Nordisk set for India launch soonpremium

cci

Jindal Power gets CCI nod to acquire debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates

TVS Supply Chain

TVS SCS North America targets $500 mn revenue, opens Iowa facility

dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Hiranandani Financial raises ₹800 crore from Vitruvian Partners

Omega Seiki Mobility

Omega Seiki Mobility launches world's first autonomous electric 3-wheeler

Topics : Razorpay UPI transactions UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon