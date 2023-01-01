JUST IN
Toyota Kirloskar reports data breach, extent of intrustion not confirmed
Tatas readying Air India's low-cost arm AIX Connect to expand flights
Domestic passenger vehicles sales up 23% to record of 3.79 mn units in 2022
Business bites: How have winners of Shark Tank India 1 fared so far
Hyundai Motor India sales rise 18.2% to 57,852 units in December 2022
Skoda Auto India posts 48% jump in sales at 4,788 units in December
Housing, infra push drives industrial majors into Rs 60,000 cr paints biz
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales drop 3.8% to 10,421 units in December
Maruti Suzuki India posts 9% drop in wholesales at 1,39,347 units in Dec
JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers: Seshagiri Rao
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Toyota Kirloskar reports data breach, extent of intrustion not confirmed
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Royal Enfield sales fall 7% to 68,400 units in Dec, domestic sales down 8%

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 7 per cent decline in total sales at 68,400 units in December 2022

Topics
Royal Enfield | motorcycle sales

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Royal Enfield

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 7 per cent decline in total sales at 68,400 units in December 2022.

The company had sold 73,739 units a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 8 per cent last month to 59,821 units compared to 65,187 units in December 2021.

Exports were almost flat at 8,579 units against 8,552 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Royal Enfield

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 19:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU