Royal Enfield sales fall 7% to 68,400 units in Dec, domestic sales down 8%

Motorcycle maker on Sunday reported a 7 per cent decline in total sales at 68,400 units in December 2022.

The company had sold 73,739 units a year ago, said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 8 per cent last month to 59,821 units compared to 65,187 units in December 2021.

Exports were almost flat at 8,579 units against 8,552 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)