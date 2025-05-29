Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Saarathi Finance raises ₹475 cr to boost MSME lending in rural India

Saarathi Finance raises ₹475 cr to boost MSME lending in rural India

TVS Capital, Lok Capital and others back newly licensed NBFC to expand credit access for underserved MSMEs in semi-urban and rural India, valuing firm at ₹900 crore

Saarathi Finance ,Vivek Bansal, founder and CEO

Saarathi Finance ,Vivek Bansal, founder and CEO

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Saarathi Finance, a newly licensed non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), has raised ₹475 crore in its inaugural funding round. The capital will be used to expand credit access for underserved MSMEs, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
 
The Series A round, which values the company at over ₹900 crore, was led by TVS Capital Funds, Lok Capital, Evolvence Equity Partners, Paragon Partners and a group of angel investors who collectively contributed about ₹350 crore. The remaining capital was infused by founder and chief executive officer Vivek Bansal and co-founder Sunil Daga. Saarathi aims to bridge the persistent credit gap in India’s MSME sector, aligning with broader goals of financial inclusion and rural economic development.
 
 
‘We are committed to empowering Bharat’s entrepreneurs by providing more than just credit—a partnership that values and supports their growth,’ said Vivek Bansal, founder and CEO, Saarathi Finance. 
 
Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, TVS Capital Funds, said Saarathi Finance embodies the spirit of inclusive growth that aligns with his firm’s vision of supporting micro and nano businesses crucial to India’s journey towards a $10-trillion economy.

Also Read

PremiumNiti Aayog

NITI bats for MSME Credit Guarantee Fund overhaul, AI, skilling support

Modi, Narendra Modi

India's stability fuels global growth, says PM Modi in post-Budget webinar

State Focus Paper presented by Nabard at the State Credit Seminar organised in Bhopal

MP priority sector has a credit potential of Rs 3.13 trillion, says Nabard

BS Opinion, Raisina hill, Budget 2024, Union Budget, Budget 2024-25, budget 2024 date and time, nirmala sitharaman budget 2024, budget 2024 date announcement live, budget 2024 date announcement, Union Budget 2024 Highlights, Union Budget 2024 Live Up

Budget 2025: ME-Card announced for credit access to MSMEs; key features

Research and development, Industrial production, manufacturing

Best of BS Opinion: Why acting early matters in both policy and life

 
‘We are excited to partner with Saarathi as the next generation of market leaders in this space,’ said Rajat Bansal, managing director, Lok Capital.
 
Abhishek Chandra, partner, Evolvence Equity Partners, said his firm believes in Saarathi’s mission to bridge the large credit gap for underbanked MSMEs in India.
 
Siddharth Parekh, senior partner and co-founder, Paragon Partners, said that with Vivek Bansal’s proven leadership at InCred and Sunil Daga’s deep experience in secured lending at Kotak Bank, Saarathi has built a high-calibre team poised to drive financial inclusion. 
 
Saarathi’s approach combines technology-driven solutions with personalised customer engagement, offering both secured and unsecured loans tailored to the needs of MSMEs. The firm’s emphasis on flexible income assessment and rapid loan processing aims to improve credit access for entrepreneurs traditionally overlooked by formal financial institutions.
     

More From This Section

PremiumMyntra office in Bengaluru

Myntra raises ₹1,062 cr from parent firm in fresh capital infusion

Premiumairtel bharti airtel

Finance Ministry cold to Bharti Airtel plea on dues-to-equity switch

PremiumLarsen & Toubro

L&T board pay jumps two-fold in FY25, employee headcount shrinks 1.4%

Bankruptcy Code, IBC resolution, bankruptcy, registrars of companies

IBBI allows RPs to invite resolution plans for individual asset sales

Pvt banks see sequential fall in profit

Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank posts net profit of Rs 100 crore in 2025

Topics : MSME credit MSME lending Rural India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon