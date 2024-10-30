Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / SaaS firm Virtual Galaxy Infotech files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge

SaaS firm Virtual Galaxy Infotech files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager and Maashitla Securities is the registrar to the issue

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

The company is primarily involved in the development, customisation, installation and implementation of software applications, along with comprehensive post-implementation support, monitoring and maintenance services for the delivered solutions. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BFSI-focused SaaS firm Virtual Galaxy Infotech Ltd on Wednesday said it has filed draft papers with NSE Emerge to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Nagpur-headquartered company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 66 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, according to a statement.

Proceeds from the issue worth Rs 34.26 crore will be used for setting up additional development facilities in Nagpur, Rs 18.9 crore for funding expenditure related to enhancement, maintenance and upgrading existing products, Rs 14.06 crore for funding business development and marketing activities.

Additionally, Rs 5.05 crore will be utilised for procuring GPU, server & storage system at the data centre, Rs 3 crore for payment of debt and the remaining capital will be used for general corporate purposes.

 

In July, the company raised Rs 21.44 crore in a pre-IPO funding round from the marquee investors.

VGIL is a SaaS product-focused company engaged in providing core banking software solutions, IT solutions, ERP implementation and customised software solutions development, and IT services for the BFSI, ERP and E-Governance domains.

More From This Section

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota to Launch Maruti Suzuki eVX-based Electric SUV in India by 2025

petrol pump

Petrol pump dealer commission raised, retail prices remain unchanged

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric expands service by 30%; adds over 50 centres, 500 technicians

Star Health Insurance

Star Health reports Q2 PAT at Rs 111.29 cr, dip from Rs 125.30 cr last yr

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

After 10-minute deliveries, quick commerce firms test flash return services

The company is primarily involved in the development, customisation, installation and implementation of software applications, along with comprehensive post-implementation support, monitoring and maintenance services for the delivered solutions.

On the financial front, Virtual Galaxy Infotech registered Rs 71.6 crore in revenue from operations with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 18.9 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager and Maashitla Securities is the registrar to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Sagility India plans Rs 2,107 cr IPO with price band of Rs 28-30/share

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Market today: Waaree, Deepak Builders' IPO listing, Q2 results, oil prices

IPo in Samvat 2080

Samvat 2080 IPO scorecard: Here are the top performers and underachievers

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Sensex tanks 495 pts, Nifty at 24,750; Why India stock markets fell today?

Top-IPOs-2023_2

Coal India to RPower: 18 of biggest 30 IPOs fail to generate excess returns

Topics : IPO Calendar loan against securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon