Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Salesforce to expand investments, operations in India, says Parameswaran

Salesforce to expand investments, operations in India, says Parameswaran

Salesforce started operations in India in 2005 with its first centre of excellence in Hyderabad

Salesforce Inc

The global customer relationship management (CRM) technology solutions giant Salesforce expects its global revenues to cross $41 billion in FY26. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based IT firm Salesforce, which has witnessed multi-fold growth in its business and investment, will continue to invest and grow in India, as the country has the right set of talent pool available, its Executive Vice President and MD (South Asia) Arun Kumar Parameswaran said.

Salesforce started operations in India in 2005 with its first centre of excellence in Hyderabad. Now, the company is spread to six locations in India with an annual revenue of $ 1 billion and a workforce of over 13,000. India is the second-biggest market for the company after the US.

"We were about 2,500 in 2020...now, we have a headcount of over 13,000, over a five-fold jump...we will continue to invest and grow in India because the country has a lot of skills that everybody wants to hire," he told PTI in an interaction.

 

Besides, he said the company has a proven track record of being able to deliver innovation at scale and speed.

The global customer relationship management (CRM) technology solutions giant Salesforce expects its global revenues to cross $41 billion in FY26.

Also Read

The turnaround under CEO Ravi Kumar appears to gather steam as the firm regains market share

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant shows growth stability under CEO Ravi Kumarpremium

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant Q3 profit up 7.3% to $5.4 billion, raises full-year outlook

Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Black Box

IT firm Black Box targets 15% annual growth, aims for $2 bn revenue by FY29

Sreenivasa Chakravarti

Physical AI to be game changer for manufacturers: Sreenivasa Chakravartipremium

Accenture

Accenture's muted guidance throws light on challenges for Indian IT sectorpremium

Talking about public sector enterprises, he said they are gradually adopting cloud and Artificial Intelligence to bring in customer ease.

Ethical and responsible AI is the core of innovation and the development of products, Salesforce, VP, Product Management/Responsible AI & Tech, Rob Katz said.

The company follows an AI acceptable policy and ensures 100 per cent data privacy and protection, he added.

Earlier, talking to PTI, Salesforce South Asia CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya said BFSI, retail and manufacturing will drive the US-based IT firm Salesforce's growth in India over the next three years.

"The three-year agenda remains more or less the same. We still see a lot of growth coming out of the BFSI sector and the retail sector. We see plenty of growth in manufacturing, travel, tourism, hotels and healthcare. So, many of these sectors are showing pretty steady and good growth," Bhattacharya had said.

"Even smaller sectors, like real estate and education, are showing pretty good growth. So, in India, I would say that the growth remains pretty consistent in the areas that we have been in, and we continue to see momentum over there. With the newer kinds of technologies that are coming in, there is a lot of openness as to how it should be developed, or how it should be absorbed."  Speaking about AI adoption by Indian banks, Bhattacharya had said every single company in its board conversations earlier used to talk about digitisation, but now talks about the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"Where they will make the most of it in order to get the best returns is probably the concern. It's not a question of using it. I think most boards are convinced that they need to use it. It's a question as to where and how you put transactions on it? Do you put things like grievance portals on it?  "Where exactly do you put it in order to get the best value out of it? I think those conversations are still on. Not every company is convinced about everything, but the fact that they will be bringing it sooner than later," she had said.

Some pilot stages are going on with some of the banks, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman Narayana Health

Technology will redefine every aspect of healthcare delivery: Devi Shettypremium

Coal India

Coal India will aspire to meet 875 MT coal production target in FY26: CMD

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties may cross ₹32.5k cr sales target for FY26 on high demand

Maruti, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki showroom

NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

Mcap of 7 of top-10 firms erodes by ₹88,635 crore in weak market last week

Topics : Company News IT firms IT companies artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon