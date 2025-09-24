Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung India launches AI Home, sees growing demand for its appliances

The company last year launched Bespoke AI, its range of artificial intelligence appliances

The company last year launched Bespoke AI, its range of artificial intelligence appliances. | (Photo: Reuters)

Sharleen Dsouza Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Samsung India, the country’s largest consumer electronics brand, on Wednesday launched “AI Home: Future Living, Now”, a system that uses artificial intelligence to connect appliances, devices and services.
 
The company last year launched Bespoke AI, its range of artificial intelligence appliances.  
 
“With the launch of Samsung AI Home here, we are bringing Future Living into Indian homes — making everyday living more convenient, efficient, healthy, and safe. India is at the heart of this journey,” said J B Park, president and chief executive officer of Samsung southwest Asia, in a press statement.
 
“Our three R&D (research and development) centres in India are shaping exciting AI innovations here and taking them to the world. This launch reflects our deep commitment to shaping future lifestyles of millions of Indian families with meaningful and safer technologies,” he said
 
 
Samsung India sees 50 per cent of its revenue for its home appliances business coming from AI-enabled appliances and it expects to exit the year with a contribution of 70 per cent, Ghufran Alam, vice-president of digital appliances business, Samsung India, told ‘Business Standard’.

“If you look at the market, premium is growing faster than the normal industry, and we are leading the premium market. Bespoke AI is helping us,” he said.
 
Alam said that the company is witnessing robust demand for appliances in all parts of the country in the festival season. “The initial estimate is that consumer demand is quite good.”
 
Alam added that demand is in “early double-digits” after Navrati started. 

Topics : Samsung India artifical intelligence festive season

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

