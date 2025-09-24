Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crisil to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix to expand wealth management insights

Crisil to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix to expand wealth management insights

PriceMetrix, based in Toronto, serves leading wealth management firms in the US and Canada

Its proprietary database covers $8 trillion in assets under management and 30 million investment accounts, backed by 25 years of data, rating agency Crisil said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 24 2025

Listen to This Article

Crisil, an S&P Global Company, announced the acquisition of McKinsey PriceMetrix Co. (PriceMetrix), a leading provider of performance benchmarking and data-driven insights for the wealth management industry.

PriceMetrix, based in Toronto, serves leading wealth management firms in the US and Canada.

Its proprietary database covers $8 trillion in assets under management and 30 million investment accounts, backed by 25 years of data, rating agency Crisil said in a statement.

The acquisition includes key products such as ValueOne, FeeCheck, CommissionCheck, SignalOne, advisory services, and comprehensive surveys of the North American wealth management sector, it said.

This planned acquisition aligns with Crisil's strategy to scale in wealth management and extend sector benchmarking capabilities to large global banks, traditional wealth managers, and registered investment advisors (RIAs), it said.

 

With this acquisition, Crisil strengthens its position as a leading provider of benchmarking and analytics across financial services, the company's MD & CEO Amish Mehta said.

Post-transaction, PriceMetrix will be part of Crisil Coalition Greenwich, and its employees will transition to Crisil, it said, adding, McKinsey will continue leveraging PriceMetrix insights for its client engagements.

The transaction is expected to be completed over the coming months, subject to meeting customary closing conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

