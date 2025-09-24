Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Labour Ministry signs MoU with Zepto to accelerate job opportunities

Labour Ministry signs MoU with Zepto to accelerate job opportunities

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya here

Zepto

Zepto will provide 10,000 job postings during the MoU duration, creating a predictable and structured pipeline of urban employment opportunities for youth, women, and first-time job seekers, according to the release. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

The Labour & Employment Ministry on Wednesday inked an initial pact with quick commerce player Zepto for enhancing employment opportunities as well as youth employability on the National Career Service (NCS) portal, an official release said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya here.

Zepto will provide 10,000 job postings during the MoU duration, creating a predictable and structured pipeline of urban employment opportunities for youth, women, and first-time job seekers, according to the release.

Over the past year, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has signed MoUs with several key organisations, including Amazon, Swiggy, Rapido and Quikr Jobs. These partnerships have already mobilised nearly five lakh vacancies on the NCS portal, strengthening employment opportunities for the youth.

 

"The National Career Service (NCS) platform has emerged as a unique bridge between employers and job-seekers. With over 52 lakh registered employers and nearly 7.5 crore vacancies mobilised since inception, NCS has positioned itself as a one-stop solution for all employment-related services," Mandaviya said.

On the collaboration between the Ministry and Zepto, Mandaviya emphasised that this partnership would open a new window of opportunity for young people, while allowing Zepto to connect with a suitable talent pool of human resources.

Kaivalya Vohra, Co-founder, Zepto, said, "By connecting with NCS, we aim to provide thousands of gig and full-time opportunities, helping to empower India's youth and contribute to the nation's economic growth."  Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Ms. Vandana Gurnani, underlined that the MoU between the Ministry and Zepto would give a further impetus to enhancing formalization and social security coverage.

Highting the role of NCS as a comprehensive portal providing job-matching, career counselling and skilling facilities, among others, she said, "his partnership will pave the way for generating secure, long-term, and quality employment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Labour Ministry Zepto

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

