JUST IN
Samsung Electronics to showcase new models in monitor lineup at CES 2023
TSMC may manufacture most of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets
TECNO launches PHANTOM X2 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset
Samsung might launch all Galaxy S23 smartphones with 256 GB base storage
Microsoft claims to have no idea why 'Call of Duty' franchise is special
How to secure personal data amid a breach: Here's a list of dos and don'ts
Apple data centre town heating plan may happen after a wait of 6 years
Google starts rolling out full TV controls on its Home application
Promotional image of upcoming 'Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra' leaked online
Apple pauses iOS 16.2's Home App upgrade, puts to internal list of issues
You are here: Home » Technology » News
TSMC may manufacture most of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung Electronics to showcase new models in monitor lineup at CES 2023

The new lineups will deliver better image quality and a range of innovative features for users looking to work, play and live through their monitor display, the company said in a statement

Topics
Samsung Electronics | Consumer electronics

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung
The tech giant will showcase two monitors in its Odyssey lineup -- Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey OLED G9.

Samsung Electronics Co on Tuesday unveiled its new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups that will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The new lineups Awill deliver better image quality and a range of innovative features for users looking to work, play and live through their monitor display, the company said in a statement.

The tech giant will showcase two monitors in its Odyssey lineup -- Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey OLED G9.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is a dual ultra-high definition (UHD) gaming monitor which will allow gamers to see "new levels of detail with an unparalleled field of view".

It delivers 7,680A-2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen, and also features a 1000R curved 57-inch screen which uses quantum mini LED technology.

Moreover, the Odyssey Neo G9 Asupports a refresh rate of 240Hz.

"We are introducing the future of gaming monitors with our Odyssey Neo G9, making each game more lifelike with innovative features and picture quality on a new scale," said Hoon Chung, executive vice president of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics.

On the other hand, the Odyssey OLED G9 monitor features a dual quad-HD 49-inch 1800R curved display, with a 32:9 ratio.

"The OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio while delivering true RGB and true black without colour filters," the tech giant said.

In the ViewFinity lineup, Samsung will showcaseAthe 'ViewFinity S9' monitor which features a 5K 27-inch screen optimised for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers.

It offers 5,120 x 2,880 resolution and comes with a built-in Color Calibration Engine to ensure precise screen colour and brightness.

Additionally, the company will showcase a 'Smart Monitor M8' monitor which features a stylish and slim design, and comes in a new 27-inch size in addition to the existing 32-inch size, both with 4K resolution.

"The screen can now pivot 90 degrees, which helps users view long documents with less scrolling," Samsung said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung Electronics

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 11:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU