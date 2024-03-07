Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SAR Televenture to raise Rs 450 cr via FPO, rights issue to fund expansion

The Noida-based SAR Televentures, which made its debut on NSE's Emerge platform in November 2023, is engaged in the business of installing and commissioning telecom towers in India

mobile towers

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecommunication infrastructure provider SAR Televentures Ltd is looking to raise Rs 450 crore through a combination of Further Public Offer (FPO) and a rights issue to fund the company's expansion plans.
The Noida-based SAR Televentures, which made its debut on NSE's Emerge platform in November 2023, is engaged in the business of installing and commissioning telecom towers in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The composite public issue with a face value of Rs 2 consists of a further public offer of Rs 200 crore and a rights issue of Rs 250 crore, according to the draft offer documents filed last week.
Proceeds from the issue, to the extent of Rs 273 crore will be used for funding the setting up of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network solutions for 3 lakh home passes; Rs 42.50 crore for setting up of an additional 1,000 number of 4G/5G telecom towers; Rs 30 crore for funding incremental working capital requirement of the company. Besides, funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
As part of its strategic expansion plan, it intends to venture into the FTTH business vertical. FTTH represents a cutting-edge broadband internet connection technology that leverages optical fibre to provide high-speed internet directly to households.
As of January 31, 2024, the company installed a total of 413 towers on lease across various regions including West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
For fiscal 202223, the company's revenue from operations increased multi-fold to Rs 32.46 crore from Rs 4.73 crore in fiscal 202122 and profit after tax (PAT) jumped to Rs 3.94 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 0.03 crore in fiscal 2022.
Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

Also Read

Andamans recognised as 'aspiring leader' in states' startup ranking: DPIIT

PM to give appointment letters in Port Blair 'Rozgar Mela' on Feb 12

India 72 places up in mobile download speed index after 5G launch: Report

Highlights: Himachal LoP criticises CM for inviting back disqualified MLAs

11 firms expressed interest in port project in Great Nicobar Island: Govt

LTIMindtree CFO Vinit Teredesai resigns, Vipul Chandra to take over

Percentage of women in senior management falling since 2021: Grant Thornton

HCLTech ties up with ServiceNow for Gen-AI solutions to boost efficiency

Suzlon secures 72.45 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy

SingTel sells 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel for $711 mn to GQG Partners

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telecom industry telecom investment broadband broadband services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon