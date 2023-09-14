SAT adjourns hearing on Zee promoter Punit Goenka's appeal to Sept 27

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has posted the next hearing for Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ promoter Punit Goenka’s appeal against an order passed by the market regulator Sebi to September 27.





Also Read: Axis Finance approaches NCLAT against NCLT approval of Zee-Sony merger During the hearing, which extended beyond the court’s normal schedule on Thursday, the tribunal questioned the credibility and surety of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in completing the investigations within eight months—the period sought by the markets regulator for this matter.

During the hearing, Justice Tarun Agarwala further questioned that though the alleged transfer of money amongst entities 'could raise suspicions of manipulation of accounts or on corporate mis-governance, but could it establish fraud?'

Arguing on behalf of Goenka, senior counsel Abhsihek Manu Singhvi pointed that there had been no loss to Zee and no gain to Goenka in the alleged matter. He added that the market regulator has not proven a case of embezzlement or fund siphoning against Goenka.

He added that the markets regulator had not passed any order or adjudicated the initial show-cause notice issued in the letter of comfort granted by Goenka’s father and Essel-group’s then chairman Subhash Chandra. He further said that Yes Bank had appropriated the Rs 200-crore fixed deposit of Zee without authorisation.

Representing Sebi, senior counsel Darius Khambata said that Goenka failed to present any document to show commercial purpose of the alleged transactions between seven related entities while the proximity and timings of the cash transactions point towards the circulation of funds.

The Sebi counsel added that the approval granted by Zee shareholders was for the merger with Sony Pictures Networks India and the appointment of Goenka at the helm of affairs was only a clause in the approved resolution.

Sebi had debarred Goenka from holding key managerial positions and directorships in four group companies including Zee and the merged entity with Sony Pictures Networks India.