Muthoot Finance raises $400 million via USD notes, oversubscribed 3.9x

Gold loan financier Muthoot Finance on Wednesday announced that it has raised $400 million (approximately Rs 3,350 crore) by issuing senior secured USD notes. The notes carry a coupon rate of 6.375 per cent and have a door-to-door maturity of 4.5 years, with an average maturity period of 4 years.
The order book peaked at over $1.3 billion, with an oversubscription of 3.9 times and final participation from more than 125 investors globally. The bonds are rated ‘BB’ by Fitch and S&P. Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank were the arrangers and dealers for the issuance.
The funds raised will be used for onward lending and other activities permitted under the external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
In FY24, the company has already raised $750 million under the ECB route for a period of 3.75 years at a coupon rate of 7.125 per cent. Previously, Muthoot Finance raised $450 million in 2019 and $550 million in 2020, which were repaid on their respective due dates in 2022 and 2023.
“This fundraise will further strengthen our partnership with global investors. We saw a great response from global investors on the back of our resilient performance, commitment to our customers, and a successful track record in the gold loan business in India,” said George Alexander Muthoot, managing director of Muthoot Finance.
“This also helped us reduce the coupon rate on the notes to 6.375 per cent, compared to the earlier issuance at 7.125 per cent, even though the period has increased to 4.5 years compared to 3.75 years for the previous issue. The issue will help the company achieve higher loan disbursements, further diversify its sources of borrowing, and widen its investor base,” he added.