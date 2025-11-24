IN-SPACe clears Grahaa Space's Solaras S2 nano-satellite launch from Brazil

Bangalore-based spacetech startup Grahaa Space has obtained authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to launch its maiden nano-satellite mission, called Solaras S2, as a technology demonstration by the end of November.
The launch will take place from the Alcântara Space Center (CEA) in Brazil through the Hanbit-Nano launch vehicle developed by Korea-based Innospace.
What is Grahaa Space working on?
Co-founded by an ex-Isro scientist and an ex-IBMer, Grahaa Space is one of India’s newspace startups working towards providing near-real-time earth-observation data on demand using an advanced constellation of nano satellites in low earth orbit. In 2024, the company signed an agreement with South Korea-based Innospace for its Solaras S2 technology demonstration mission to qualify some of its systems and sub-systems.
Backed by the Viskan group of companies, Grahaa Space has been incubated at the Space Technology Incubation and Innovation Center (STIIC) within the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Trivandrum.
Also Read
What will the Solaras S2 mission aim to validate?
“Solaras S2 mission will qualify our nano satellite bus and platform and allows us to assess the performance. It is a focused technical step that confirms our readiness for the next phase,” said Ramesh Kumar V, founder and chief executive officer, Grahaa Space.
“This progress has been possible with the support from STIIC incubation centre at IIST Trivandrum and IN-SPACe. The upcoming missions, scheduled to be launched in early 2026 with Skyroot, will qualify the communications module, gather geospatial data from the optical payload and establish inter-satellite links. Our work is aimed at building a reliable nano-satellite capability that can support various on-ground applications using near-real-time geospatial data,” he added.
How does the mission fit into Grahaa Space’s long-term plan?
The company is developing an advanced constellation of nano satellites to deliver near-real-time earth-observation data and intelligence. It is supported by the Indian regulatory body IN-SPACe. Grahaa’s technology stack includes high-resolution optical payloads, inter-satellite links and onboard processing to enable live streaming of geospatial data.
Its upcoming mission, Solaras S2, will validate the bus, platform and subsystems in orbit ahead of the company’s full constellation rollout in the coming years.