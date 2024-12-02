Business Standard
Sebi issues attachment of bank accounts of Rbep Entertainment Private Ltd

In its order, Sebi directed the attachment of all accounts, lockers, and proceeds due, along with freezing any debits from the accounts

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday issued an attachment notice to recover dues of Rs 26 crore from Rbep Entertainment Private Limited, (erstwhile Reliance Big Entertainment).   Sebi had issued the demand notice for the same two weeks back. In its order, Sebi has directed attachment of all accounts, lockers, and proceeds due along with freezing any debit from the accounts.   The penalty was imposed in August in the matter related to Reliance Home Finance matter where the regulator has alleged fund diversion. In the order, Sebi had also imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Anil Ambani and barred him from holding key positions in listed companies for the next five years.   An appeal on the same is ongoing in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).  

Topics : SEBI Anil Ambani

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

