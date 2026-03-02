Monday, March 02, 2026 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sebi slaps ₹10 lakh penalty on Coffee Day for financial misstatements

Sebi slaps ₹10 lakh penalty on Coffee Day for financial misstatements

Sebi has fined Coffee Day Enterprises and nine individuals for alleged financial misstatements, stating the company understated losses by not accounting for over ₹489 crore in interest expenses

CCD, Cafe coffee Day

The penalty on Coffee Day is ₹10 lakh, while the penalty on others ranges from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 lakh each

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 7:18 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday imposed penalties on Coffee Day Enterprises and nine others, including current and former directors and key managerial personnel, for alleged financial misstatements.
 
The penalty on Coffee Day is ₹10 lakh, while the penalty on others ranges from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 lakh each.
  The investigation period by Sebi covered financial statements for the financial year 2019–20 to FY24 and financial results for FY20 to Q2FY25.
 
In an adjudication order issued on Monday, the regulator held that the company understated its reported losses by not accounting for interest expenses aggregating ₹489.49 crore, which it said were in violation of the accounting standards.
 
 
The company had submitted that it had disclosed in the annual reports and quarterly results that it had not accounted for the interest expenses. However, Sebi noted that merely making disclosures of non-compliances in the financial statements did not absolve the company of the non-compliances.
 

More From This Section

Seiko

SEIKO aims to double revenue in 3 yrs, 30 boutique stores in India by 2028premium

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI DMD Nitin Chugh exits as contract term ends, digital role concludes

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Steel to invest ₹11,000 crore in Jharkhand, says Chandrasekaran

Real estate

Gaurs Group to invest ₹250 cr for precast manufacturing plant in Noida

Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs

Fintech Pine Labs to launch stablecoin payments outside India, says CEO

Topics : SEBI Coffee Day Enterprises penalty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance