Servotech Power Systems' Q4 profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 6 crore

Clean energy solution provider Servotech Power Systems on Monday posted multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.05 crore for March quarter 2022-23 on the back of higher revenues.

In the year-ago period, it logged a profit of Rs 1.3 crore, a company statement said.

Total revenue rose to Rs 120 crore from Rs 51.10 crore in the same period a year ago.

In entire fiscal year 2022-23, profit rose to Rs 11.06 crore from Rs 4.05 crore in the pervious year. Total revenue in the fiscal increased to Rs 278.64 crore from Rs 144.25 crore in 2021-22.

"We witnessed robust growth during financial year 2023, led by launch of innovative tech-enabled solutions in the EV and solar space. Our advanced EV charging solutions offer fast and reliable service, while prioritizing safety, gained 25 per cent market share," company's Managing Director Raman Bhatia said.

Additionally, the company's solar solutions which are characterized by their ease of installation, cost-effectiveness, and reliability gained traction in the market due to rapid product acceptance by the targeted customers, he said.

Also Read President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years Petrol stocks may dry up in Pakistan as banks refuse to open, confirm LCs JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI Switzerland' Logitech appointments Anand Lakshmanan as its India Head NLC India board approves raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through bonds Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea Go Airlines gets portion of aircraft hull insurance premium from insurers Air India extends voluntary retirement offer for employees till May 31

"Both our solar and EV charging solutions have created lasting value for our clients like IOCL (Indian Oil), BPCL (Bharat Petroleum), HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum), GAIL and others.

"To further increase our market share, we have outlined a strategic plan that includes partnership with key players in the industry, expanding our talent pool, increasing our innovation efforts, and enhancing our distribution network," he added.

Servotech is a leading manufacturer of solar, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, power-backup and other smart power solutions.