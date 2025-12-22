Monday, December 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shapoorji Pallonji enters plotted development with ₹600 cr project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji enters plotted development with ₹600 cr project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has launched Treetopia, a 105-acre plotted development in Pune with 483 residential plots and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 600 crore

The project includes a 3-acre clubhouse, a 25-acre lake, a 1.5-kilometre lakeside promenade, and more than 35 amenities, including a dam, barbecue zones, and leisure and wellness spaces, the company said.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has announced its entry into the plotted development segment with the launch of Treetopia, a 105-acre project in Pune, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 600 crore.
 
What are the key features and amenities planned at Treetopia? 
The project includes a 3-acre clubhouse, a 25-acre lake, a 1.5-kilometre lakeside promenade, and more than 35 amenities, including a dam, barbecue zones, and leisure and wellness spaces, the company said. A tree-lined central avenue—an 18-metre-wide paved boulevard—will connect residential plots to common amenities.
 
How many plots will Treetopia offer and who is it targeted at? 
 
Treetopia will comprise 483 residential plots ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 square feet and is aimed at both end users and long-term investors.

What is SPRE’s rationale for entering plotted development now? 
Sumit Sapru, chief executive officer, SPRE, said, “The Pune Growth Corridor is emerging as a key infrastructure-driven market supported by improving connectivity and rising residential demand. With growing interest among homebuyers in plotted developments, the launch of Treetopia marks an important step in strengthening our residential portfolio and expanding into this segment.”
 
SPRE said the project represents a strategic expansion of its residential portfolio amid rising demand for plotted developments. The site is located near the upcoming Purandar International Airport, a proposed IT park, and the planned inner and outer ring roads.
 
How much of the project is reserved for open and green spaces? 
Nearly 70 per cent of the project area has been allocated to open and green spaces. The development is surrounded by around 600 acres of forest land, which the company said contributes to air quality and the overall setting.
 
How does SPRE see the Pune Growth Corridor evolving? 
“With infrastructure projects reshaping the region’s growth trajectory, we believe the Pune Growth Corridor will emerge as a high-potential micro-market. Treetopia is positioned to benefit from this long-term growth while offering customers flexibility in ownership and development,” Sapru added.
 
What does a 7/12 land record mean for buyers in Maharashtra? 
Treetopia will offer non-agricultural (N.A.) plots with individual 7/12 land records, enabling buyers to develop independent villas. In Maharashtra and Karnataka, the 7/12 (Saat-Baara Utara) is a government land record that establishes ownership and provides details such as survey numbers, land area, type of cultivation, and any loans or disputes. It is commonly used to verify land ownership and legitimacy in property transactions.
 
What is driving real estate demand in the Pune Growth Corridor? 
According to the company, the Pune Growth Corridor is seeing increased activity driven by large infrastructure projects, including the proposed airport, IT park, inner and outer ring roads, expanding commercial belts, and the growth of IT and industrial clusters. These developments are expected to improve connectivity across Pune and support residential and investment-led real estate demand.
 
What does SPRE’s entry signal for the plotted development market? 
With this move, SPRE joins a growing number of established developers entering the plotted development segment, which was earlier dominated by unorganised players but is increasingly attracting branded developers amid changing buyer preferences and quicker cash flow cycles.
 

Gujarat Kidney IPO
