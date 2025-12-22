Monday, December 22, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PlasmaGen Biosciences bags ₹150 cr to scale int'l plasma therapeutics

PlasmaGen Biosciences bags ₹150 cr to scale int'l plasma therapeutics

Bengaluru-based PlasmaGen Biosciences raised ₹150 cr in a minority equity round led by ViNS Bioproducts at a valuation of over ₹1,500 cr to scale international operations

Vinod Nahar, Founder, PlasmaGen

Vinod Nahar, Founder, PlasmaGen

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PlasmaGen Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on blood plasma-derived therapeutics, has secured Rs 150 crore in a minority equity financing round at a valuation of over Rs 1,500 crore. The round was led by ViNS Bioproducts, a specialty biopharma company, with participation from prominent HNI family offices, pharmaceutical entrepreneurs and existing investors.
 
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Bengaluru, PlasmaGen has raised over Rs 600 crore in total funding to date. The fresh capital will be deployed towards scaling international operations, expanding the product portfolio and strengthening organisational capabilities.
 
What does the funding mean for PlasmaGen’s growth plans? 
 
“The past year has been transformational for PlasmaGen, marking a step change in the scale and reach of the company. This momentum has put us on an exponential growth trajectory,” said Vivek V Kamath, chief executive officer of PlasmaGen Biosciences.
 
“With a clear plan and the support of this financing, we are well positioned to turn our ambition into enduring impact for patients and partners worldwide,” he added.

Also Read

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Nothing raises over $8 million in third community investment round

Rupee

Tata Chemicals raises ₹1,500 crore through private placement of NCDs

Raviteja Dodda, chief executive officer and co-founder of MoEngage

MoEngage raises another $180 million in Series F, offers liquidity to staff

Digantara

Space tech company Digantara raises $50 million in Series B funding

Nikita Khanna and Anmol Ahlawat, Co-Founders, Moxie Beauty

Moxie Beauty raises $15 mn in Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partnerspremium

 
How are investors viewing PlasmaGen’s business model? 
The financing reflects strong investor conviction in PlasmaGen’s operating model, manufacturing infrastructure and long-term potential as a differentiated plasma biopharmaceutical platform.
 
Since commencing commercial operations at a high-tech manufacturing facility in 2024, PlasmaGen has delivered rapid revenue growth and is now preparing to enter international markets. The company said the facility is only the fifth plasma fractionation facility in the country.
 
What is the company’s long-term vision? 
“From the outset, our objective has been to create a world-class, India-based plasma biopharmaceutical platform that delivers consistent quality and meaningful patient impact,” said Vinod Nahar, founder and executive chairman of PlasmaGen Biosciences.
 
“This investment further strengthens PlasmaGen’s position as a long-term partner to healthcare systems and patients, both in India and internationally,” he added.
 
What steps is PlasmaGen taking to expand globally? 
The company has identified distribution partners in key export markets and is advancing regulatory approvals to commence international operations. Domestically, PlasmaGen continues to strengthen its market presence with its portfolio of plasma-derived therapeutics addressing significant unmet medical needs.
 
How is the leadership team being strengthened? 
PlasmaGen has recently bolstered its leadership team to support its next phase of growth, with the appointment of Vivek V Kamath as chief executive officer, Sethu Madhavan as chief operating officer (manufacturing and technical operations), and Arnav Jain as chief financial officer.

More From This Section

Granules India

Granules India gets approval from USFDA for generic ADHD medication

Air India

Air India flight returns to Delhi after engine shuts down mid-air

Foxconn

Foxconn's iPhone factory near Bengaluru hires 30,000 in under a year

Starbucks

Starbucks appoints Indian-origin Amazon veteran Anand Varadarajan as CTO

T Madhava Das, L&T

L&T bets on green hydrogen, battery storage, T&D to drive utilities growthpremium

Topics : PlasmaGen Biosciences fundings Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon