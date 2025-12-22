Monday, December 22, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Granules India gets approval from USFDA for generic ADHD medication

Granules India gets approval from USFDA for generic ADHD medication

The medication is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and has an estimated market size of around $172 million according to IQVIA (IMS Health)

Granules India

The company's product is the generic equivalent of Adzenys XR-ODT | Image: X/@GranulesIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Granules India on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Amphetamine extended-release orally disintegrating tablets in multiple strengths, the company said in a statement.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of Adzenys XR-ODT, it added.

The product will be manufactured at Granules' US-based facility located in Chantilly, Virginia.

The medication is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and has an estimated market size of around $172 million according to IQVIA (IMS Health).

 

Also Read

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 22: Granules, Infosys, Tata Steel

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

USFDA issues Form 483 with five observations to Aurobindo's Pharma unit

stock markets, trading

These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Life's US arm gets FDA nod for Menkes disease drug resubmission

Covid-19, Covid, Coronavirus

USFDA preparing to issue 'black box' warning on Covid-19 vaccines

Currently, the market has only one approved generic and one authorised generic, positioning Granules favourably to expand access to this critical therapy upon launch, the Hyderabad-based drug firm stated.

"The tentative approval of this ANDA reaffirms Granules' strategic focus on expanding its portfolio of complex and differentiated generics while strengthening its presence in the Central Nervous System (CNS) therapeutic area," Granules India Chairman and MD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

ADHD is one of the most commonly diagnosed neurodevelopmental disorders in the US and impacts hundreds of millions of people worldwide, he added.

"This approval further strengthens Granules' US generics portfolio and underscores its continued investments in complex dosage forms, patient-friendly delivery technologies, and value-driven healthcare solutions," Chigurupati stated.

Shares of the company were trading 5.15 per cent up at ₹588.45 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India

Air India flight returns to Delhi after engine shuts down mid-air

Foxconn

Foxconn's iPhone factory near Bengaluru hires 30,000 in under a year

Starbucks

Starbucks appoints Indian-origin Amazon veteran Anand Varadarajan as CTO

T Madhava Das, L&T

L&T bets on green hydrogen, battery storage, T&D to drive utilities growthpremium

Puneet Chandok

Abundant intelligence, skilling to shape AI future: Microsoft India head

Topics : Granules India Granules India Limited USFDA ADHD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon