Sharp downgrades likely to keep Paytm stock under pressure in market

In a presentation, One97 Communications (Paytm) announced that it is going to cut back on loan distribution for small-ticket ‘postpaid’ loans as a prudential measure. This decision follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent tightening of regulations, raising risk weights on unsecured loans.

This particular segment accounts for about 55 per cent of quarterly disbursements and was growing at 120 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023-24 (FY24).

Paytm will now focus on big-ticket personal loans.