Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

Sharp downgrades likely to keep Paytm stock under pressure in market

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) business may moderate sharply with disbursements down by 15-18 per cent

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
Premium

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm)

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a presentation, One97 Communications (Paytm) announced that it is going to cut back on loan distribution for small-ticket ‘postpaid’ loans as a prudential measure. This decision follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent tightening of regulations, raising risk weights on unsecured loans.

This particular segment accounts for about 55 per cent of quarterly disbursements and was growing at 120 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023-24 (FY24).

Paytm will now focus on big-ticket personal loans.

Also Read

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

Paytm founder set to acquire 10.3 per cent stake in the company from Antfin

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma launches AIF with target corpus of Rs 30 crore

Apple meets watchdog over warning notification matter: Govt official

New orders, improving execution to boost Hindustan Aeronautics' prospects

Rs 17,000-crore TCS share buyback sees nearly seven times tendering

DPI fueling innovation, startups and challenging incumbents: Nilekani

Kaspersky, IIT Delhi partner for cybersecurity talent development in India

Topics : Paytm Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Instant loans RBI loans

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon