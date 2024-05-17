Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shipment of raw materials from AGPL resumes for Vizag steel plant

Shipment of raw materials such as coking coal, limestone and others, which are key for making steel, had been disrupted since April 12

steel

On May 8, nearly 1,000 RINL employees marched to the nearby Gangavaram port to plead with its agitating employees to allow the shipments. Bloomberg Photo

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a relief for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), shipment of essential raw material from Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd (AGPL) has resumed, said an official on Friday.
Shipment of raw materials such as coking coal, limestone and others, which are key for making steel, had been disrupted since April 12.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Atul Bhatt, chairman and managing director (CMD), VSP, which is also known as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), thanked all the stakeholders for resolving the impasse which crippled the industry for more than a month.
"Bhatt extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the stakeholders who played a crucial role in resolving the crisis of transportation of essential raw material from AGPL to RINL," a press release from the steel plant said.
 
He said their collective efforts have been instrumental in ensuring the continuity of RINL operations and sustaining economic growth in the region.
On May 8, nearly 1,000 RINL employees marched to the nearby Gangavaram port to plead with its agitating employees to allow the shipments.
Elated over the resumption, Bhatt noted the development helps in safeguarding the steel plant's assets and jobs.
He also thanked the Indian Railways, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and other entities for their support.
Further, he highlighted that RINL is focused on ramping up production in a phased manner based on raw material availability and also minimising the losses suffered in the past one month due to the raw material crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vizag Steel Ports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon