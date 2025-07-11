Friday, July 11, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kinetic Green plans to expand business; to launch 3 e-scooters in 18 months

Kinetic Green plans to expand business; to launch 3 e-scooters in 18 months

Kinetic Green has partnered with Italy's Torino Design to co-create a new range of ultra-futuristic scooters

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green on Friday said it plans to expand its business with the launch of three e-scooters over the next 18 months.

The first of the three new products is expected to be launched around the festive season this year, the Pune-based firm said in a statement.

Kinetic Green has partnered with Italy's Torino Design to co-create a new range of ultra-futuristic scooters, it added.

"Having sold over 80,000 E2Ws in this initial phase, created a strong manufacturing infrastructure and a network of 400 exclusive dealers for E2W in the country, we are ready to aggressively expand our E2W business," Kinetic Green Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani said.

 

Having joined hands with Torino Design, the company aims to redefine electric scooters in the coming months, she added.

Also Read

E-Luna, Kinetic Green, luna, kinetic

Kinetic Green partners with Yuma Energy to deploy 100K EVs in 4 years

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 700 pts; Nifty below 25,200; TCS, M&M, Airtel drag; FMCG, pharma gain

CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana govt to implement 42% reservation for OBCs in local body polls

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada: 10,000 staff laid off, 600+ courses cut after foreign student cap

moa, dinasaurs, gene editing, genetic engineering

Jurassic Park for real? Biotech firm to revive New Zealand's giant bird

Kinetic Green began its EV journey in 2016 with a range of electric three-wheelers.

In 2022, it entered the two-wheeler space and launched E-Luna in 2024.

The model has seen success across both B2C and B2B segments, the company said.

As per the company estimates, the e-scooter market is expected to scale rapidly in India over the next five years, with penetration expected to grow from 15 per cent to 70 per cent.

The size of the e-scooter market in India is expected to touch the Rs 40,000 crore mark, according to the industry estimates.

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Nipponply to invest ₹250 crore in expansion, e-commerce, export push

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global

Signature Global confident of ₹12,500 cr pre-sales target in FY26: Chairman

Google

$340K for code, $230k for design: What Google pays its top AI talent

Adani Group

Gautam Adani announces ₹60,000 cr investment for healthcare 'revolution'

Falcon 2000 LXS

Reliance Defence plans ₹10,000-cr aerospace push, eyes 2028 jet launch

Topics : Kinetic Green SmartE Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India E-scooter sales Scooters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon