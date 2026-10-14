Sigma Advanced Systems, Munitions India tie up for artillery technology

Sigma Advanced Systems Limited on Wednesday said it has signed an exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Munitions India Limited (MIL) for the integration, indigenous manufacturing and supply of 155 mm artillery course-correction fuzes, along with associated components, subsystems and technologies.

The collaboration is aimed at developing indigenous capabilities in precision-guided artillery ammunition and supporting ongoing critical programmes of the Indian military through the development, integration and localisation of advanced defence technologies.

Course-correction technology enables artillery projectiles to make adjustments to their trajectory while in flight, helping improve accuracy and operational effectiveness. Sigma said developing domestic capabilities in the segment could help strengthen India’s defence technology ecosystem and reduce dependence on imported solutions.

Under the collaboration, Sigma aims to facilitate technology transfer, qualification, local manufacturing and integration of advanced course-correction solutions in India.

The programme will use the Course Correction Guidance Kit, which the company described as a mature solution currently used by international customers, as part of the technology collaboration.

The initiative is also aimed at moving Sigma further up the defence value chain from precision engineering and subsystem manufacturing towards the development and integration of advanced defence systems. It will seek to combine international technology expertise with Indian manufacturing and engineering capabilities to address the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.

“The collaboration with Munitions India Limited marks an important step in advancing indigenous precision-guided artillery capabilities in India,” said Sunil Kalidindi, chief executive officer of Sigma Advanced Systems.

Kalidindi said the companies aim to combine course-correction guidance technology with MIL’s ammunition manufacturing capabilities and Sigma’s engineering and programme execution strengths to build domestic capabilities in the segment.

The collaboration also aims to create capabilities that could contribute to the requirements of India’s defence establishment, including supplies for ongoing critical military programmes.