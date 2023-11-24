Beverage giant Coca-Cola joins ONDC, launches marketplace Coke Shop

Beverage giant Coca Cola India on Friday announced that it has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), while also launching its own marketplace, the ‘Coke Shop’, on the platform.

The initial association with ONDC is being supported through SellerApp, which will help the company leverage the ONDC network with its data-driven insights, market intelligence, and strategies.

Through the 'Coke Shop’ marketplace model, the company will enable retailers to sell their products to a wider audience on another channel, while facilitating multiple touchpoints for consumers to purchase from.

“ONDC has truly democratised the e-commerce landscape by empowering sellers with greater access to digital markets. We are happy to be a part of this journey where the focus is on transforming the online marketplace by making it more inclusive and consumer-centric. We look forward to a continued association with ONDC,” said Ambuj Deo Singh, vice-president of the digital acceleration office, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

The company’s bottling partner in the country, Moon Beverages Limited, will be the ‘Network Participant’ for its offerings on the platform, ensuring consumers have seamless access to its beverage portfolio, said the company in a release.

"We are happy to see Coca-Cola join onto our network on this transformative journey and give consumers an exceptional shopping experience while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network,” said T Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer, ONDC.

Coca Cola India currently has a strong network of close to four million retail outlets across the country.