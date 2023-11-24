IRB Infra arm inks pact with NHAI for tolling project in Madhya Pradesh

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Friday said that its associate IRB Lalitpur Tollway has signed a concession agreement with the NHAI for tolling and operations and maintenance of the Lalitpur-Lakhnadon stretch of NH44 in Madhya Pradesh.

The project involves paying upfront Rs 4,428 crore to NHAI for tolling and O&M of 316 km stretch of NH44 for a revenue-linked concession period of 20 years, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a statement.

The project is being executed by IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT), it added.

The company has taken a step ahead in achieving financial closure for the project, the statement said.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman and MD Virendra D Mhaiskar said this is the company's second concession agreement for a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project within a span of 6 months.

"We look forward to bringing World Class travel and project management experience for commuters and other stakeholders of the project," he added.