Skincare brand Nivea India appoints Geetika Mehta as managing director

Mehta, who has an experience of over two decades in the FMCG sector, will steer the brand in the country, Nivea India said in a statement

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Leading skincare brand Nivea India on Tuesday said it has appointed Geetika Mehta as its new Managing Director.

Mehta, who has an experience of over two decades in the FMCG sector, will steer the brand in the country, Nivea India said in a statement.
 
Earlier, Mohan was the managing director of Hershey India for 2.5 years and worked with FMCG major HUL for almost two decades, as per the statement.
 
Commenting on her new role, Mehta said, "As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying Nivea's position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians." Nivea is owned by German multinational company Beiersdorf AG, which is a leader in skincare products.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

