Skincare brand Nivea India appoints Geetika Mehta as managing director

Leading skincare brand Nivea India on Tuesday said it has appointed Geetika Mehta as its new Managing Director.

Mehta, who has an experience of over two decades in the FMCG sector, will steer the brand in the country, Nivea India said in a statement.



Commenting on her new role, Mehta said, "As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying Nivea's position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians." Nivea is owned by German multinational company Beiersdorf AG, which is a leader in skincare products.