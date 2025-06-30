Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why some people get motion sickness and how to prevent it effectively

Why some people get motion sickness and how to prevent it effectively

Expert explains what causes motion sickness, why some people are more prone to it, and what actually works to prevent or manage it across travel modes

motion sickness

Motion sickness results in symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and vomiting, and can be triggered by various forms of transportation or even virtual reality. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Have you ever felt queasy while reading in a moving car or dizzy after a roller coaster ride? That feeling is motion sickness—very common and can hit anyone. But why does it happen? Why are some people more vulnerable than others? And what helps? We spoke to Dr Vandana Boobna, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, to understand.

What is motion sickness and how does it occur?

Motion sickness, also known as kinetosis, happens when your body’s sensory systems, especially the eyes and the inner ear, send mixed signals to your brain.
 
“For example, when you are sitting still in a moving vehicle, your inner ear senses motion, but your eyes, focused inside the car, may not. If we are continuously focusing straight and the inner ear is not giving the same signal, then there will be conflicting signals going to the brain, and because of this, generally the motion sickness, dizziness, and nausea, these things occur,” said Dr Boobna.
 
 
Motion sickness can also occur while playing virtual reality or video games because the brain thinks the body is moving when it’s actually not, she explained.

Why are some people more prone to motion sickness?

According to Dr Boobna, some people naturally have a more sensitive vestibular system (the inner ear’s balance centre), making them more prone to motion sickness. Genetics can also play a role, although individual sensitivity is often more important.

Children are particularly vulnerable because their balance system is still developing. Thankfully, many outgrow it as they get older, but some may continue to experience it throughout life.

Does motion sickness feel different on land, sea, or air?

Motion sickness can vary depending on the environment. On land, the motion is mostly linear, like a forward-moving car or a bus. At sea or in the air, movements can be more turbulent, with rotational and vertical shifts, making the brain’s balancing act even harder. This is why some people may feel fine in cars but experience intense nausea on boats or planes.

What are common triggers for motion sickness?

Motion sickness can be triggered by:
  • Travelling in cars, buses, boats, or aeroplanes
  • Amusement park rides, especially high-speed ones
  • Virtual reality games or simulators
  • Reading or focusing on a phone or book in a moving vehicle
  • Focusing on a fixed object while the body is in motion often worsens symptoms

What symptoms should you look out for?

The typical signs of motion sickness include:
  • Nausea
  • Dizziness
  • Sweating
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Vomiting

What are the best ways to prevent or manage motion sickness?

According to Dr Boobna, here’s what actually works:
  • Avoid reading or using your phone while moving
  • Keep fresh air flowing—open windows or use air vents
  • Minimise head movements
  • Sit in stable positions. Front seats in cars and seats over the wing in aeroplanes reduce conflicting signals to the brain
  • Over-the-counter medicines like Dimenhydrinate and Meclizine can help prevent motion sickness if taken at least an hour before travel. “These drugs can cause drowsiness, dry mouth, and sometimes blurred vision, but sleeping through the journey after taking the medicine is often the best strategy,” the doctor said.
  • Some people find relief using ginger, ginger lozenges, or continuous swallowing techniques. Acupressure bands worn on the wrist may help some, but Dr Boobna said they should not be solely relied upon.
Combining multiple prevention strategies—like correct seating, focusing on the horizon, fresh air, and possibly medication—provides the best protection.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

