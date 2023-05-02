To smoothen recruitment process, UGC launches unified portal, CU-Chayan

The portal is intended to ease the process of recruitment in all central universities. The portal will act as a common platform to list all vacancies, advertisements, jobs across all central universities. The portal makes the recruitment process completely online.

The government has announced a portal called CU-Chayan (Chayan is Hindi for selection) for unified recruitment at central universities. The announcement was made by Chairman of UGC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on May 2, 2023.