To smoothen recruitment process, UGC launches unified portal, CU-Chayan

The government has announced a portal called CU-Chayan (Chayan is Hindi for selection) for unified recruitment at central universities. The announcement was made by Chairman of UGC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on May 2, 2023.
The portal is intended to ease the process of recruitment in all central universities. The portal will act as a common platform to list all vacancies, advertisements, jobs across all central universities. The portal makes the recruitment process completely online.
Here are the key features of the portal:
- Single applicant login for applications to all/any central universities
- The portal allows real-time tracking of applications
- Each applicant will have a personalised dashboard that will facilitate various recruitment-related functions
- The portal will simplify the recruitment process for not just applicants but also recruiters. It will provide the facility of real-time tracking of applications. It enables a completely online process along with a payment gateway, built-in email communication tools, and online feedback and reference options for referees.
The university team can analyse a candidate's profile, check his/her scores given by the system and check the documents uploaded by the candidate.
The CU-Chayan portal has been developed after discussions with the VCs of all Central Universities.
All the central universities will deactivate their independent recruitment portals and will switch to the unified portal.