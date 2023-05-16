Centre to hire retirees in health, education sectors amid rising talent gap



A senior government official told ET that the Centre could devise measures that encourage businesses to employ retirees through part-time work arrangements and flexible retirement age policies. The Centre has started internal discussions about recruiting and hiring retirees for part-time work, consulting jobs, and mentorship positions in industries like education and healthcare that are experiencing talent shortages, an Economic Times (ET) report said.



Even though India is regarded as a young country, the United Nations projects that by 2050, the number of Indians over 60 will double and account for nearly 19.6 per cent of the country's total population. The official added that additional measures, including a minimum wage framework based on prior experience for those over a certain age, phased retirement, and changes to roles and responsibilities, are also being considered.



The 2011 Census estimated India’s older population at 104 million. By 2036, the number is expected to more than double to 225 million, and by 2061, it will have increased by more than fourfold to 425 million. "India is ageing quickly, and the government is looking at how we can use the experience of our elderly while making sure jobs for younger generations are not jeopardised," said the official.

